Register for CMN Hospitals golf outing at Valley High

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - As the summer golf season winds down, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and La Crosse's Ace Hardware RSC offer another chance this weekend to support families with kids facing major medical challenges.
The outing on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Valley High Golf Course in Houston, MN also includes a pizza dinner.
"It's a nine hole event so it's kind of a nice event for a weekend," said CMN Hospitals specialist, Beth Noffsinger. "Grab nine holes, you get to learn about some of our local kids and who you're supporting and have a wonderful afternoon of golf."
You can register online by clicking here.
