Registration now open for Gundersen's 'Minutes in Motion' challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Registration is open for Gundersen Health System's 17th annual Minutes in Motion activity challenge.
The six-week challenge begins on March 7 and ends on May 7. It encourages participants to get 30 minutes of physical activity every day. Organizers say that could mean going for a walk, doing some yard work or finding a new hobby.
"My advice would be to start small," GHS Wellness Education Specialist McKenna Schmidt said. "You can break it up in 5-10 minute sessions, three times a day and then increase your time each week."
Anyone can sign up for Minutes in Motion. Participants will win prizes along the way for their efforts.
Register here or call Gundersen Health System at 608-775-8856 for more information.