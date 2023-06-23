RELEASED: DOJ releases names in Genoa officer involved shooting

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

  • Updated
  • 0
Video from south of Genoa where a Vernon County deputy fatally shot a man Friday evening.

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released more details including the names of the people in an officer involved shooting near Genoa on June 16. 

The statement said, in part, 

"At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, William S. Boardman, age 61, was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence and Boardman turned off his vehicle.

During the traffic stop, Boardman turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathon Brown, with 16 years of law enforcement experience, standing on the running board of the vehicle. Deputy Brown gave repeated commands to stop the vehicle, which Boardman ignored. Deputy Brown then discharged his firearm, striking Boardman, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were wearing body cameras during this incident.       

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brown has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Vernon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."

The investigation into the incident closed Highway 35 for more than six hours before it was reopened around 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Boardman's vehicle along with a Vernon County Sheriff's squad vehicle were towed from the scene.

The DOJ didn't give a timetable on when the investigation would be complete. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Highway 35 near Genoa is closed to what they said was an incident.

