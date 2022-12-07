Remembering CMN Hero Maddie Payne

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Hero has passed away.
Madelyn "Maddie" Payne died Tuesday surrounded by family. She was 9 years old and battled her entire life with a complex medical diagnosis.
The family wants to share that funeral services for Maddie will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Visitation starts at 9 a.m.
They also ask people to make a gift to charity in Maddie's honor instead of sending flowers. To share condolences with the family, visit the Coulee Region Cremation Group website by clicking here.