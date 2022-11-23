Remembering Linda Lyche

(WXOW) - The Coulee Region community is honoring the life and legacy of Linda Lyche.
Following a battle with ALS she passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20 surrounded by loved ones. Some of Linda's friends and family shared their thoughts reflecting on a woman who made the most of every moment.
When Linda Lyche came to Onalaska with her husband John nearly 50 years ago, what was supposed to be a temporary stay soon became a place to call home and put into action her desire to give of time, talent and treasure.
As John said, at that time, talent and treasure were hard to come by.
"What we did have, was time. So for us, that ended up being probably the best thing that ever happened to us, because the only thing we could give back was time."
And give they did. Linda devoted her time first to her children: Eric, Adam and Jill. She then embraced the children in her community as a teacher and school psychologist.
"She just had an incredible amount of energy," said Linda's friend Joyce Diveley. "She just wanted to keep going all the time."
A fellow Riverfest First Mate, Joyce said Linda served first as a mentor but through that became a good friend.
"If you want to lead a good life, you get into community service, and you do things for other people. She was really good at that. From the Salvation Army to the Boys and Girls Club to Irishfest, Riverfest, it goes right on down the line. She was a special lady."
Linda's love for the community also leaves an indelible mark on the arts. From Onalaska's Great River Landing to the Lyche Theater at the Weber Center.
John explained how that became their first major gift of treasure and it came at a time when the project to build a place to showcase the community's talent needed a little boost.
"I remember because I thought it would be nice to do it together to let everybody know what we were going to do to get over the hump," he said. "[Linda] got three words in and burst out into tears. She was so moved by the good feeling that... it was probably one of the neatest feelings she ever had, and I had too. I wouldn't say it was just hers, but knowing that you can make that kind of an impact."
She continued to make that impact for the better part of the last three years when ALS put a limit on her time.
"She set a few milestones she wanted to reach; one of which was our 50th wedding anniversary," John said.
It's that persistence that led from what John called a failed first date to 50 years together achieved this past May that serves as a timeless example of time well spent.
The Lyche family asks people to honor Linda by considering a way to give a gift of time, talent or treasure to an organization or cause that Linda would appreciate.
The community is also invited to Linda's funeral service on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Lyche Theater at the Weber Center (428 Front St. S, La Crosse). Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 15 minutes before the service. A luncheon will follow at Celebrations on the River.