Remembering Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action

Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA) were honored and remembered in La Crosse on Monday.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Prisoners of War (POW) and those Missing in Action (MIA) were honored and remembered in La Crosse on Monday.
Western Technical College (WTC) and the Tomah VA came together to host the event at the POW/MIA Memorial just outside of WTC's Lunda Center.
The event's keynote speaker, Don Weber, said we should be thankful and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"All the Marines who passed that were my brothers when I was in Vietnam, if they could come back, they wouldn't be complaining about the past," Weber said. "They would be looking to the future."
Weber said he is happy to have the MIA/POW Memorial at WTC, so students understand how important the issue is. Weber also said more needs to be done to support our living veterans.
Have a story idea?
Let us know here Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store. Find WXOW on Roku here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. Find WXOW for Fire TV here through the Apple App Store. Add the WXOW app for Apple TV about all the WXOW apps available. Use this link to find out more