 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

&&

Renovations underway at Brookwood High School

  • Updated
  • 0

ONTARIO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District broke ground on its $30 million renovation to Brookwood Junior/Senior High School.

Renovations underway at Brookwood High School

The renovations are thanks to a $24.9 million referendum that passed in April as well as an additional $5 million in grants.

Phase 1 of the project is a new track and field facility as well as a new football field and grandstand.

Phase 2 is a new gymnasium, converting the old gym into a fine arts center and multi-purpose space, and renovating spaces for science and vocational studies.

"Our kids are very fortunate that our community supported it at 69%, so we are very happy about that. That just shows our community's support and want for our kids and the benefits that they will receive and the opportunities they will have hopefully be lifelong whether it be academically or athletically...both," said Superintendent Travis Anderson.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you