Renovations underway at Brookwood High School

ONTARIO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District broke ground on its $30 million renovation to Brookwood Junior/Senior High School.
The renovations are thanks to a $24.9 million referendum that passed in April as well as an additional $5 million in grants.
Phase 1 of the project is a new track and field facility as well as a new football field and grandstand.
Phase 2 is a new gymnasium, converting the old gym into a fine arts center and multi-purpose space, and renovating spaces for science and vocational studies.
"Our kids are very fortunate that our community supported it at 69%, so we are very happy about that. That just shows our community's support and want for our kids and the benefits that they will receive and the opportunities they will have hopefully be lifelong whether it be academically or athletically...both," said Superintendent Travis Anderson.