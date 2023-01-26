REO Speedwagon joins Ashley for the Arts lineup

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - REO Speedwagon is the latest band announced in the lineup for August's Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
They'll take the stage on Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m.
Best known for their many hits including "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Take It On The Run", and "Ridin' The Storm Out", they've sold millions of records since making it big in the 70s and 80s.
They'll wrap up a day of music including Sawyer Brown at 3 p.m., and Trace Adkins at 5 p.m.
A musical act performing Friday at 7 p.m. has yet to be announced.
One artist, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, is playing Saturday, August 12, at 7 p.m.
The three-day Ashley for the Arts runs from August 10-12 at Memorial Park in Arcadia.