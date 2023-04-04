Rep. Billings, Joint Finance Committee members to hold La Crosse budget listening session

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD                 MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CHICKASAW             CLAYTON
FAYETTE               HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 JUNEAU

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              GRANT                 RICHLAND
VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY,
CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE,
MAUSTON, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE,
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA,
TOMAH, VIROQUA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.

Rep. Billings, Joint Finance Committee members to hold La Crosse budget listening session

  • Updated
  • 0
capitol-wisconsin-summer 2022-b.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has another opportunity to share their thoughts on the upcoming state budget with a listening session on April 10. 

95th Assembly District Representative Jill Billings and two Democratic members of the Joint Finance are holding the session at the La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main Street at 3:30 p.m.

Joining Representative Billings is Rep. Evan Goyke and Rep. Tip McGuire. 

In a statement announcing the listening session, Rep. Billings said, “It is important that people in the Coulee Region have a local opportunity to share their views on the 2023-25 Budget with members of the Joint Finance Committee. I appreciate my colleagues, Rep. Goyke and Rep. McGuire joining me in La Crosse to hear firsthand from residents in southwest Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled his $104 billion budget in February. The two-year budget covers such things as infrastructure, education, safety, and tax cuts. 

