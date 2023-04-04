Rep. Billings, Joint Finance Committee members to hold La Crosse budget listening session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has another opportunity to share their thoughts on the upcoming state budget with a listening session on April 10.
95th Assembly District Representative Jill Billings and two Democratic members of the Joint Finance are holding the session at the La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main Street at 3:30 p.m.
Joining Representative Billings is Rep. Evan Goyke and Rep. Tip McGuire.
In a statement announcing the listening session, Rep. Billings said, “It is important that people in the Coulee Region have a local opportunity to share their views on the 2023-25 Budget with members of the Joint Finance Committee. I appreciate my colleagues, Rep. Goyke and Rep. McGuire joining me in La Crosse to hear firsthand from residents in southwest Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled his $104 billion budget in February. The two-year budget covers such things as infrastructure, education, safety, and tax cuts.