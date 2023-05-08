Rep. Billings visits La Crosse, discusses childcare funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In conjunction with 'A Day Without Child Care,' 95th Assembly Representative Jill Billings stopped in La Crosse to highlight the need for funding childcare facilities across the state.
She was joined by child care providers from Sprout Childcare, Little Feet and Helpful Hands and Coulee Children's Center.
Billings urged the Joint Finance Committee to not cut childcare funding from Governor Tony Evers proposed biannual budget.
Billings emphasized that quality childcare is essential.
"We know children are not lumps of clay. Most brain development occurs between age zero and five," Billings said. "We have to make sure that when parents are in the workforce during the daytime that they have a place, like Sprout, where they can drop their children off comfortably."
During COVID, caregivers were allocated funds to help providers stay open, recruit and retain staff.
Sprout Childcare COO Shelly Picha said without the funds in the Governor's plan, there would be consequences.
"We need to be able to maintain that, we need to be able to maintain that level," Picha said. "We are grateful that the state of Wisconsin is stepping in and hopefully that stays in that budget. We'll advocate and fight for that but if we do not have that, it is going to be dire."
Evers' budget includes more than $340 million for the Childcare Counts Program. That program helped more than 3,000 providers stay open to continue providing more than 100,000 children in Wisconsin during COVID.