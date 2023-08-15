 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Brad Finstad tours La Crescent Kwik Trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Rep. Brad Finstad tours La Crescent Kwik Trip

U.S. Representative Brad Finstad toured the South 3rd St. Kwik Trip in La Crescent on Tuesday to meet with employees and learned about the impact Kwik Trip has on southern Minnesota.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - U.S. Representative Brad Finstad toured the South 3rd St. Kwik Trip in La Crescent on Tuesday to meet with employees and learned about the impact Kwik Trip has on southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Congressman was there as part of an event put on by the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Besides touring the store and learning about the day-to-day operations of the store, Rep. Finstad also found out what some of the issues are that are impacting businesses like Kwik Trip and in turn, his constituents. 

"Bringing back a real-life experience that I have been able to see here and try to bring that into the policy conversation...specifically policy conversation about year-round E-15 sales. Right now there is a waiver process that really puts businesses and farmers and states in limbo," said Finstad.

He's in his first full-term as representative of Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. He sits on the House's Agriculture and Armed Services committees.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you