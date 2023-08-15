Rep. Brad Finstad tours La Crescent Kwik Trip

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - U.S. Representative Brad Finstad toured the South 3rd St. Kwik Trip in La Crescent on Tuesday to meet with employees and learned about the impact Kwik Trip has on southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Congressman was there as part of an event put on by the National Association of Convenience Stores.
Besides touring the store and learning about the day-to-day operations of the store, Rep. Finstad also found out what some of the issues are that are impacting businesses like Kwik Trip and in turn, his constituents.
"Bringing back a real-life experience that I have been able to see here and try to bring that into the policy conversation...specifically policy conversation about year-round E-15 sales. Right now there is a waiver process that really puts businesses and farmers and states in limbo," said Finstad.
He's in his first full-term as representative of Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. He sits on the House's Agriculture and Armed Services committees.