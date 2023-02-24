Rep. Derrick Van Orden comments on war in Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A year after the invasion Russia initiated on Ukraine, Congressman Derrick Van Orden is critical over the Biden Administration spending.
He said that given the challenges of inflation he'd like to see more transparency in government spending designed to support Ukraine.
"The American tax payer is getting fatigued because they don't know where this money is going. They are talking $150 billion dollars now and they want to know where this money is being spent," Van Orden said. "No one wants to reward Vladimir Putin but the American tax payer is getting very weary of this blank check that seems to have been written by the Biden Administration."
Van Orden said that he also wants the United States to continue to work with European allies and holding some accountable for providing their fair share, particularly Germany.
"Germany needs to get off their can. They need to quit griping about providing Leopard tanks and training. They need to pull their fair share," Van Orden said. "If war happens in Europe, if World War III takes place and their is a general conflict in Europe, Germany's going to get invaded and the United States will not."