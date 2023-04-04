 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rep. Derrick Van Orden tours farm, touts energy plan

  • Updated
  • 0
Van Orden Touring La Crosse Farm.jpg
Van Orden Tour La Crosse Farm.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin 3rd District Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R) toured a local farm Tuesday, highlighting his commitment to Wisconsin's agriculture.

Among the discussion with farmers was the Lower Energy Cost Act which passed in the House of Representatives last week. 

The Lower Energy Cost Act would increase national energy production, streamline energy infrastructure and exports while boosting the production of important minerals. 

Van Orden Tour.jpg

Van Orden who voted in favor of the act said this impacts everyone.

"The agriculture industry is the one thing that effects every single American regardless of any demographic. Rich, poor, Republican, Democrat, Independent - we have to eat," Van Orden said. "Until we start lowering these energy costs, our food costs are going to remain high and it's unacceptable."

Van Orden also discussing his co-sponsorship of the Defend America's Rural Energy (DARE) Act. This act would prohibit foreign adversaries including China, Russia, Iran and North Kora, from purchasing American farmland or land critical to renewable energy and economic security. 

Farm Tour with Van Orden.jpg

"Getting this bill that Representative [Randy Feenstra (IA-R)] put in - across the finish line is incredibly important for our national security," Van Orden said. "Food is national security and, guess what, national security is national security."

Van Orden said he's been speaking with famers nationwide, listening to what there needs are. He has another listening session planned in New York with the Agriculture Committee. 

