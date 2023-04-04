Rep. Derrick Van Orden tours farm, touts energy plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin 3rd District Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R) toured a local farm Tuesday, highlighting his commitment to Wisconsin's agriculture.
Among the discussion with farmers was the Lower Energy Cost Act which passed in the House of Representatives last week.
The Lower Energy Cost Act would increase national energy production, streamline energy infrastructure and exports while boosting the production of important minerals.
Van Orden who voted in favor of the act said this impacts everyone.
"The agriculture industry is the one thing that effects every single American regardless of any demographic. Rich, poor, Republican, Democrat, Independent - we have to eat," Van Orden said. "Until we start lowering these energy costs, our food costs are going to remain high and it's unacceptable."
Van Orden also discussing his co-sponsorship of the Defend America's Rural Energy (DARE) Act. This act would prohibit foreign adversaries including China, Russia, Iran and North Kora, from purchasing American farmland or land critical to renewable energy and economic security.
"Getting this bill that Representative [Randy Feenstra (IA-R)] put in - across the finish line is incredibly important for our national security," Van Orden said. "Food is national security and, guess what, national security is national security."
Van Orden said he's been speaking with famers nationwide, listening to what there needs are. He has another listening session planned in New York with the Agriculture Committee.