Rep. Jill Billings comments on the rejection of state building projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Republicans on Wisconsin's State Building Commission have rejected every recommendation in Governor Tony Evers' budget request.

Democratic State Assembly Member Jill Billings on Friday commented on her disappointment in the decision.

One of the projects turned down included the Prairie Springs 2 Science Center on the University of Wisconsin La Crosse campus.

Billings said that the building is not only important to the campus but the state's workforce.

"87 percent of our health science and science students stay right here in Wisconsin. And we have work force needs and we can supply a lot of those needs right from our campus here," Billings said.

With a surplus in the budget, Billings said it is time to invest in the campus.

"This project has been differed and delayed for quite awhile," Billings said. "Every year we delay the building it gets more expensive to build and we also have Cowley Hall on campus which is one of the most expensive buildings to maintain,"

Billings said she will continue to advocate for the project by speaking with those on the Joint Finance Committee.