Rep. Kind hosts 19th annual "Corn Roast"

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Ron Kind of Wisconsin's 3rd District held his 19th annual "Corn Roast" Tuesday at the La Crosse County Fairgrounds, which will be his final event before stepping down at the end of his term.
Live music, corn fresh off the cob, games and more were available at the event that was free to the public. Guests of the event included Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and State Senator Brad Pfaff, who Kind endorsed as his successor in Congress.
After holding the event for nearly two decades, Kind says the corn roast is representative of the Coulee Region's culture.
"This is all about what makes western Wisconsin great," Kind said. "Family, community, getting people together. Anticipating the fall harvest given the importance of agriculture in our state. Just bringing people in. Especially coming out of this global pandemic. People are anxious to life returning to normal again."
Kind says that once he does step down from his seat, he will miss engaging with the area's people as their representative.