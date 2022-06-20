 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 230 pm, heat index values were near or
over 100 degrees in much of the the advisory area. With clear
skies expected, and mugginess increasing, heat dangers will
present themselves. Remember too that the forecast heat index
values are for the shade and being out in the sunshine will be
more taxing on your body.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rep. McCarthy joins Van Orden for farm visit

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - Republican Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy along with District 3 candidate Derrick Van Orden visited a local dairy farm in Onalaska on Monday afternoon. The two participated in a round table discussion with some local farmers. The visit comes during June Dairy month. The focus of today's visit was the current inflation in the economy and how that's making life more difficult for those people running family farms.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke at Morning Star farms about the current inflation and it's direct negative effects on farmers.

"In Wisconsin 90% of all dairy farms are small farms, family owned," McCarthy said. "They've been generation after generation and it's very difficult for them to survive and that's what they're concerned about."

The visit taking place today at Morning Star Dairy farm in Onalaska.

Mr. Van Orden also citing the current hardships facing farmers every day including the price of fuel, fertilizers and feed. The policies of government help were also an issue Van Orden said was a Democratic failure.

District 3 Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden said current Democratic policy is hurting farmers.

"The vast majority of farmers in the state of Wisconsin don't want government money," he said. "We don't want the government in our business, we want to be able to run our business in a safe and efficient manner."

McCarthy adding that in Washington, Republicans are always ready for some common sense solutions.

