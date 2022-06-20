Rep. McCarthy joins Van Orden for farm visit

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - Republican Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy along with District 3 candidate Derrick Van Orden visited a local dairy farm in Onalaska on Monday afternoon. The two participated in a round table discussion with some local farmers. The visit comes during June Dairy month. The focus of today's visit was the current inflation in the economy and how that's making life more difficult for those people running family farms.
"In Wisconsin 90% of all dairy farms are small farms, family owned," McCarthy said. "They've been generation after generation and it's very difficult for them to survive and that's what they're concerned about."
Mr. Van Orden also citing the current hardships facing farmers every day including the price of fuel, fertilizers and feed. The policies of government help were also an issue Van Orden said was a Democratic failure.
"The vast majority of farmers in the state of Wisconsin don't want government money," he said. "We don't want the government in our business, we want to be able to run our business in a safe and efficient manner."
McCarthy adding that in Washington, Republicans are always ready for some common sense solutions.