Rep. Oldenburg to hold budget listening sessions

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - 96th Assembly District Representative Loren Oldenburg is scheduling three listening sessions to get public input on the state budget.
All three sessions are on Monday, March 13.
· 10:00-11:00 AM Gays Mills Village Hall - 16381 WI-131, Gays Mills
· 1:00-2:00 PM Viroqua City Hall - 124 W Decker St, Viroqua
· 4:00-5:00 PM Prairie du Chien City Hall- 214 E Blackhawk Ave, Prairie du Chien
“Every two years the legislature needs to write a state budget. My legislative colleagues and I hold listening sessions to better learn what our constituents would like see included in the budget” said Rep. Oldenburg in a statement. “I look forward to discussing the budget proposal with my constituents, and encourage them to share their ideas.”
Legislators in Madison are in the process of developing a biennial budget for 2023-25.