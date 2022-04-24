Rep. Ron Kind announces the winning entries to the Artistic Discovery art competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In the final day to the art gallery, Rep. Ron Kind announced the winners to the 3rd Congressional District Art Competition.
The University of Wisconsin La Crosses hosted the gallery featuring artwork from students across 10 schools.
Sundays reception welcomed community members and family to celebrate the young artists work and to emphasize the need to support the arts and art teachers.
"It's really the art and the music that inspires us, that nurtures our soul, that gives us a reason for living and we shouldn't forget about that," Kind said. "That's why it's important, again, that those of us in policy positions are encouraging the arts in school, helping to finance it and providing whatever support we need to do with our art and music teachers."
He announced first place West Salem's Hailey Puent's piece will be hung at the U.S. Capital for the next year; her artwork is titled "Demolition Upon Earth."
Kind said that seeing these pieces of art will help remind him and his fellow congressmen to remember the arts and to inspire them.
The second place piece will be hung in his Washington D.C. offices.
For more information on the nationwide art competition visit house.gov