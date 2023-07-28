Rep. Van Orden defends actions in Capitol Rotunda incident

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Wisconsin 3rd District Congressman Derrick Van Orden is defending himself for his actions early Thursday morning at the Capitol in Washington.
According to media sources, Representative Van Orden reportedly cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages in the Capitol Rotunda.
First reported by the subscription-based Capitol Hill news outlet Punchbowl, the story, also picked up by "The Hill" and others, cites a transcript written by a page just after the incident.
The pages are a group of 16-and 17-year-olds who assist the Senate and will sometimes rest in the Rotunda when according to The Hill, when the higher chamber works late like it did Wednesday night into Thursday morning on amendments to the National Defense Bill.
The transcript describes the first-term Republican reportedly telling the pages in part to "Wake the (expletive) up...and "Get the (expletive) out of here."
MORE: Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
There have been a number of reactions to the incident. They include the UW-La Crosse Democrats, who called the Congressman's behavior "wholly unacceptable" and also called on him to issue a public apology.
The only official candidate vying for the 3rd Congressional seat in 2024, Democrat Rebecca Cooke, who said, in part, "Derrick Van Orden is an embarrassment who clearly lacks the temperament to represent Wisconsin and our values."
Friday morning, the La Crosse County Democratic Party issued a statement condemning Rep. Van Orden's actions:
The La Crosse County Democratic Party formally condemns the recent actions of GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden.
As has been widely reported, GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden yelled and cursed at some high school students who work at the Capital for lying down to take pictures of the mosaic featured on the Capitol Rotunda. It was later reported, and confirmed by Rep. Van Orden, that he had been drinking before his interaction with the students. After the incident made the press, instead of apologizing for his actions, he doubled down, suggesting he cursed at the students because the Capitol Rotunda is “sacred ground”.
This is not an isolated incident for Rep. Van Orden. This is another in a long list of inappropriate and erratic behavior by the Representative. He participated in the January 6th Insurrection, wrote in his biography about sexually harassing female subordinates in the military, carried a loaded gun onto a commercial plane, and was caught verbally harassing another teenager at the Prairie Du Chien library for creating an LGBTQ+ book display.
The people of the 3rd Congressional District have a right to information on the character of their elected representatives. Says William Garcia, chair of the 3rd CD Democratic Party and the La Crosse County Democratic Party, “Being an elected representative is about character. Rep. Van Orden continues to demonstrate that he does not have the character, judgment or temperament required to represent the people of Wisconsin’s Third District. If the Representative was truly offended by the actions of the high school students, he should have used the opportunity to engage these young people in conversation about the history of the Capitol Building, instead of hurling obscenities and threats.”
For his part, the Congressman defended his actions in a statement released to the media which reads, in full:
"The Capitol Rotunda served as a field hospital where countless Union soldiers died fighting to free men in the Civil War. I have long said our nation's Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room. Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington. Luckily, bad press has never bothered me and if it's the price I pay to stand up for what's right, then so be it."
-----------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer used the last day of the Senate session before August recess to praise the current class Senate pages who have tended to the upper chamber, saying “they have served this institution with grace” and calling out Wisconsin Rep. Derrick van Orden, though unnamed, for his invective-filled admonishment of the pages for taking photographs in the Capitol Rotunda on the eve of their last day. “Late last night a member of the House Majority thought it appropriate to curse at some of these young people, these teenagers, in the Rotunda,” he said. “I was shocked when I heard about it. And I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize to these young people. I can’t speak for the House of Representatives, but I do not think that one member’s disrespect is shared by this body, by Leader McConnell and myself. And so I would like to take a moment to thank these pages for their assistance these many weeks. We wish them well as they return to their homes and families.
Schumer’s remarks were met with applause in the chamber.