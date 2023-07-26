 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rep. Van Orden introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act, talks 2023 Farm Bill

  • 0
Farm Tour with Van Orden.jpg

A bill to boost resources and spur innovation is now before both houses of the federal government.

(WXOW) - A bill to boost dairy farm resources and spur innovation is now before both houses of the federal government.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI 3rd Dist.) introduced the House version of the Dairy Business Innovation Act on Wednesday.

The bill would make an additional $16 million per year in federal funds through the Department of Agriculture available for small to mid-sized dairy farms and processors for things like production, marketing and distribution upgrades. The congressman, a member of the House Ag Committee, said while some of his colleagues might have hang-ups about the price tag, it's worth the investment.

"This program works," Rep. Van Orden said. "It's an actual example of the federal government positively affecting the economy of our state and several different states. If something works, and you have the ability to expand it at scale, then do so."

Rep. Van Orden tours dairy farm

A Senate version of the bill was recently introduced in part by Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

This is just one part of a big year for agriculture.

The Farm Bill is up for renewal for the first time post-pandemic. A crucial and large part of that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, also known as food stamps. Rep. Van Orden, who said he was raised by a single mother who utilized food stamps, said he's working with both sides right now on equitable solutions.

"People at times need a helping hand in the united states and I fully understand that. I do a lot of education with members of my conference from that perspective, and on the other side i do a lot of education with my Democrat colleagues about the fact that there is fraud and there is waste and abuse in these programs, and it's statistically impossible that there wouldn't be when you're talking about so much money."

Rep. Van Orden said SNAP and related programs comprise a little more than 80 percent of the Farm Bill's value with a much smaller portion going toward agriculture production support itself.

His goal is to have the Farm Bill passed by the House by September. The 2018 version authorizes provisions to last through 2023.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you