Rep. Van Orden introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act, talks 2023 Farm Bill

(WXOW) - A bill to boost dairy farm resources and spur innovation is now before both houses of the federal government.
Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI 3rd Dist.) introduced the House version of the Dairy Business Innovation Act on Wednesday.
The bill would make an additional $16 million per year in federal funds through the Department of Agriculture available for small to mid-sized dairy farms and processors for things like production, marketing and distribution upgrades. The congressman, a member of the House Ag Committee, said while some of his colleagues might have hang-ups about the price tag, it's worth the investment.
"This program works," Rep. Van Orden said. "It's an actual example of the federal government positively affecting the economy of our state and several different states. If something works, and you have the ability to expand it at scale, then do so."
A Senate version of the bill was recently introduced in part by Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
This is just one part of a big year for agriculture.
The Farm Bill is up for renewal for the first time post-pandemic. A crucial and large part of that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, also known as food stamps. Rep. Van Orden, who said he was raised by a single mother who utilized food stamps, said he's working with both sides right now on equitable solutions.
"People at times need a helping hand in the united states and I fully understand that. I do a lot of education with members of my conference from that perspective, and on the other side i do a lot of education with my Democrat colleagues about the fact that there is fraud and there is waste and abuse in these programs, and it's statistically impossible that there wouldn't be when you're talking about so much money."
Rep. Van Orden said SNAP and related programs comprise a little more than 80 percent of the Farm Bill's value with a much smaller portion going toward agriculture production support itself.
His goal is to have the Farm Bill passed by the House by September. The 2018 version authorizes provisions to last through 2023.