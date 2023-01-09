Rep. Van Orden officially sworn in to office, weighs in on House Speaker vote

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden was officially sworn into office on Saturday after a lengthy Speaker of the House vote.
News 19 spoke with Van Orden on Monday afternoon about what turned out to be an unusual first week in office for him. The Republican representative said he was thankful to be a part of the entire experience.
"I was sitting in a comfortable leather chair and I could get up and get coffee without worrying about being shot, like in my former job as a Navy Seal," Rep. Van Orden (R) WI 3rd Congressional District said. "So, we were there to work. The people of the 3rd Congressional District sent me here to work for them, so if that's what it takes, that is what it takes."
Van Orden said right now he is focused on the upcoming Farm Bill. He said he wants to use his new title to protect both Wisconsin farmers and veterans who may be struggling with their mental health.
Watch an extended clip of our interview with Rep. Van Orden below.