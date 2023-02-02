 Skip to main content
Rep. Van Orden shares committee assignments and his priorities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden has been in his 3rd District seat for less than a month but he is busy.

Rep. Van Orden

Rep. Van Orden now sits on the Agriculture Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He says the two groups go hand in hand.

"It doesn't matter how much corn you raise in the field, or how much alfalfa, or soy beans," Rep. Van Orden (R) WI said. "If you can't move it to a market, it might as well rot in a field. So, these two committees are perfectly meshed to help the district."

Rep. Van Orden is also assigned to the Veterans Affairs Committee, where he is focusing on economic opportunities for veterans.

