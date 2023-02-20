Rep. Van Orden visits local manufacturing organization

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for
counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central
Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on
Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to
blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary
lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily
expire Wednesday morning.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the
potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area
in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong
winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and
drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far
southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6
inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice
accumulations through Thursday.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next couple days.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with
locally higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6
AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for
counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central
Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on
Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to
blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary
lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily
expire Wednesday morning.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the
potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area
in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong
winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and
drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far
southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6
inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice
accumulations through Thursday.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next couple days.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with
locally higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6
AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Rep. Van Orden visits local manufacturing organization

  • Updated
  • 0

From snow shoes to ponchos ORC industries makes a number of products. They're even a preferred supplier of the United States armed forces. However it's the people behind the company that really make it stand out.
Van Orden at ORC.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Monday afternoon, Representative Derrick Van Orden (WI-R) toured ORC Industries

ORC Industries is a non-profit, that manufactures a variety of items. 

"We manufacture an Army tarp, a Marine tarp, an Army one-person combat shelter," ORC Industries President Scott Iverson said. "Here in La Crosse, we're manufacturing all of the Navy sailor dixie caps. We also make snowshoes. We're one of the last American-made snowshoe companies around. "Finally, we're also making canoes, right here in La Crosse."

It's the people behind the product that make the company stand out. ORC Industries' mission is to provide employment opportunities to those with disabilities. 

ORC Industries.jpg

"The folks that we see and the happiness we see in providing employment to people," Iverson said. "Employment that everyday they get to come and have success, they get to go home and tell their families that they've completed jobs. That they're learning to make money but also even more important -  to learn new skills."

Touring the facility, Van Orden got a sense of the business model while speaking to employees. 

"It's just heartwarming - it's unbelievable," Van Orden said. "We've got a woman in the other room, she's homeless. Two years ago, they found her and she's working here now. She's got her own apartment and she provides for herself. These industries give something that is intangible and that's dignity."

That employee, Rachel Carroll said after two year, they're like family at ORC Industries. 

Rachel Carroll.jpg

"I love everything. They cross train you - they're very positive. They get you the management, they jump in, they work along with you," Carroll said. "They don't stand aside and like have you do it all. They're like right in there with you. It's more like a family and being at home. This is my home."

According to Van Orden, it's important to see organizations like ORC Industries first-hand before making policy changes - especially to see if it would be beneficial.

ORC & Van Orden.jpg

"These businesses should be able to thrive," Van Orden said. "That's going to take a little bit from the pubic side but you know what it's worth it."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you