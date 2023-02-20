Rep. Van Orden visits local manufacturing organization

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Monday afternoon, Representative Derrick Van Orden (WI-R) toured ORC Industries.
ORC Industries is a non-profit, that manufactures a variety of items.
"We manufacture an Army tarp, a Marine tarp, an Army one-person combat shelter," ORC Industries President Scott Iverson said. "Here in La Crosse, we're manufacturing all of the Navy sailor dixie caps. We also make snowshoes. We're one of the last American-made snowshoe companies around. "Finally, we're also making canoes, right here in La Crosse."
It's the people behind the product that make the company stand out. ORC Industries' mission is to provide employment opportunities to those with disabilities.
"The folks that we see and the happiness we see in providing employment to people," Iverson said. "Employment that everyday they get to come and have success, they get to go home and tell their families that they've completed jobs. That they're learning to make money but also even more important - to learn new skills."
Touring the facility, Van Orden got a sense of the business model while speaking to employees.
"It's just heartwarming - it's unbelievable," Van Orden said. "We've got a woman in the other room, she's homeless. Two years ago, they found her and she's working here now. She's got her own apartment and she provides for herself. These industries give something that is intangible and that's dignity."
That employee, Rachel Carroll said after two year, they're like family at ORC Industries.
"I love everything. They cross train you - they're very positive. They get you the management, they jump in, they work along with you," Carroll said. "They don't stand aside and like have you do it all. They're like right in there with you. It's more like a family and being at home. This is my home."
According to Van Orden, it's important to see organizations like ORC Industries first-hand before making policy changes - especially to see if it would be beneficial.
"These businesses should be able to thrive," Van Orden said. "That's going to take a little bit from the pubic side but you know what it's worth it."