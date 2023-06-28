Repairs continue at Pettibone Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work continues at Pettibone Park after spring flooding caused damage to the roads around the park.
Repairs continue on Thursday and Friday.
The city's Park and Recreation Department said that North Pettibone Drive is one of the items needing work.
They said in a news release that the road is still open to traffic but there would be traffic controls during the work.
The flooding did extensive damage to the park including destroying the pavement on the roads around Pettibone.
Crews also have had to clean up debris and sand throughout the park brought in by floodwaters.