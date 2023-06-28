 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Repairs continue at Pettibone Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooding repairs underway at Pettibone Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work continues at Pettibone Park after spring flooding caused damage to the roads around the park.

Repairs continue on Thursday and Friday. 

The city's Park and Recreation Department said that North Pettibone Drive is one of the items needing work.

Flooding repairs underway at Pettibone Park

They said in a news release that the road is still open to traffic but there would be traffic controls during the work.

The flooding did extensive damage to the park including destroying the pavement on the roads around Pettibone.

Crews also have had to clean up debris and sand throughout the park brought in by floodwaters. 

Recommended for you