Repaving set for Highway 35 in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A several mile section of Highway 35 is about to get new pavement according to the state.
The Wisconsin DOT said a $4.89 Million pavement improvement project starts Monday, May 22 between the La Crosse/Trempealeau County line and 10th Street in Trempealeau.
The main portion of the project calls for replacing the asphalt along the entire stretch.
Additional work involves cleaning, lining, and replacing culverts as needed, upgrading sidewalk curb ramps to ADA standards, and replacing water valves and hydrants in the Village of Trempealeau.
Crews will also install centerline and shoulder rumble strips in the rural portion of the project.
During the work, scheduled to finish in August, the highway will remain open to traffic. Drivers should expect, however, lane closures in sections of the project area.
The prime contractor for the project is Mathy Construction of Onalaska.