Reports: Lasry to drop out of U.S. Senate race

MILWAUKEE (WXOW) - Multiple media outlets are reporting that U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry is about to drop out of the race.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Daniel Bice tweeted that Lasry would withdraw.
BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks exec Alex Lasry is dropping out of US Senate race. Story coming shortly.— Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) July 27, 2022
WISN's Matt Smith also tweeted the Milwaukee Bucks executive would end his bid and give his support to Mandela Barnes.
NEW: Source confirms Alex Lasry is planning to withdraw from the U.S. Senate Democratic primary today and endorse Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes pic.twitter.com/CDTxnLIQjx— Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 27, 2022
It had been a four-way race at the start of the week. On Monday, Tom Nelson announced he was suspending his campaign.
The Lasry campaign is expected to make an official announcement as early as Wednesday afternoon.
With Lasry's departure, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Sarah Godlewski remain as the two candidates left in the race.
Bice said today's announcement leaves Barnes as the frontrunner in the bid for the Democratic nomination in the August 9 Partisan Primary election.
The winner would face incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November.