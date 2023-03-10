Representative Jill Billings advocates for new science building at UW-L

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday afternoon 85th Assembly District State Representative Jill Billings stopped at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to advocate for a new science building.
During the week of March 20th a legislative subcommittee will meet to review the capital budget projects.
One of those projects includes tearing down Cowley Hall at UW-L and build the next phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center.
Built in 1965, Cowley Hall is reported to be the most expensive building to upkeep and includes some accessibility issues.
Jill Billings has shown support for this project, she said as the the university's enrollment continues to climb, the state should invest in UW-L's science program as it brings a positive impact to the state's labor force.
"We have a lot of health science majors and science majors," Billings said. "87% of those majors stay in Wisconsin."
The project comes with a price tag of $182.5 million.
The project ranks second in importance out of all the major capital building projects for the University System.