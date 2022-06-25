Reproductive rights take center stage at Democratic convention

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Late in the week, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin had their plans in place for the party's convention at the La Crosse Center.
When the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision that overturns Roe vs. Wade, some of those plans had to be amended.
Party leaders delayed the start of the convention to hold an abortion rights rally in the La Crosse Center concourse with fiery speeches from several party leaders including Governor Tony Evers.
Evers drew several loud cheers as he spoke out against the ruling and what it does to women's reproductive rights.
The biggest applause came when Evers said he would provide clemency to any physician who is charged for performing an abortion after the Supreme Court ruling.
Evers also said he is considering taking any available executive actions to halt enforcement of the state's 1849 law outlawing abortion that kicked in with the highest court's ruling.
Senator Tammy Baldwin was critical of the Republican party for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Encouraging attendees about the importance of delivering their ballot in the next election.
"Many years folks on the far right and increasingly over time people in the Republican party plotting to overturn Roe v. Wade." Baldwin said. "When we restore these freedoms it's not gonna happen overnight but it is only going to happen when all of us exercise our voices and our votes."
Attorney General Josh Kaul said it will be one of the biggest issues in his re-election campaign and many of the other statewide races.