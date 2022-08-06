Republican Candidates for La Crosse County Sheriff prepare for primary election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Two Republican Candidates campaigning for La Crosse County Sheriff are preparing for the upcoming primary election.
Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson will square off Tuesday with the winner moving on to a run against Democratic Candidate John Siegel in the November General Election.
The two candidates share similar views on the threat of increased drug trade and both called mental health a top priority for La Crosse County communities.
"We have to work on mental health crisis we have in the community and it can't be law enforcement," Peterson said. "It has to be a collaborative effort between law enforcement, medical facilities and the community as a whole."
With recent mass shooting in the Mall of America incident, both candidates said law enforcement has to be prepared if such an event happened their community.
Both said they are confident in the department because of regular training sessions.
"Active shooter scenarios we do quite often and how to handle those things," Leinfelder said. "We train well for those and it's getting those things put into action. To be able to respond quickly and appropriately to save lives and to end the threat."
Both candidates were asked about the controversial Sheriff's Department photograph of the 'okay' symbol.
Neither were able to comment as it is still an open investigation.