Republicans flag ‘politicization’ claims to judge in Hunter Biden case ahead of plea hearing

(CNN) — The Republican chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee submitted materials Tuesday to the judge in Hunter Biden’s criminal case, flagging recent claims from IRS whistleblowers that the probe into President Joe Biden’s son was tainted by political interference.
Rep. Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, wants District Judge Maryellen Noreika to “consider” these allegations while she presides over Hunter Biden’s plea hearing on Wednesday morning in Delaware.
“The Defendant appears to have benefited from political interference which calls into question the propriety of the investigation of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Smith’s attorney wrote in a court filing, which went to say, “it is critical that the Court consider the Whistleblower Materials before determining whether to accept the Plea Agreement.”
The GOP’s filing has become a controversy in its own right, after Noreika threatened to sanction Hunter Biden’s lawyers Tuesday after a member of his legal team “misrepresented her identity” to court officials so she could “improperly” get documents removed from the public docket, she said in an order.
Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty Wednesday to two federal tax misdemeanors, for failing to pay taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. The plea deal will also resolve a felony gun charge if Hunter Biden abides by court-imposed rules, according to court filings. CNN has previously reported that prosecutors are expected to recommend that the president’s son avoid jail.
As the judge presiding over the case, Noreika has the power to reject the plea agreement that was negotiated between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department, though that would be a surprising and unexpected move. The House committee and Smith are not parties in the case.
Smith’s committee heard testimony from two IRS agents who helped lead the probe. They claimed Justice Department officials undercut their attempts to scrutinize Biden family members, slow-walked requests for subpoenas and search warrants, and blocked the US attorney who oversaw the probe from bringing the felony tax evasion charges that they had recommended.
The relevant parties – including US attorney David Weiss, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other senior Justice Department officials – publicly refuted the whistleblowers’ claims of politicization, which included alleged incidents dating back to 2020 when Trump was president.
Weiss, a Trump appointee, has offered to publicly testify about the matter to Congress this fall.
Also on Tuesday, the right-wing Heritage Foundation urged Noreika to postpone Wednesday’s plea hearing so she could “obtain additional information” directly from the Justice Department that might address the lingering questions about whether there was any political interference in the probe.
Sanctions threat
Noreika has ordered Hunter Biden’s lawyers to respond by Tuesday night and explain why they shouldn’t be sanctioned for “misrepresentations to the court.”
After Smith’s motion was filed on the public docket, a member of Hunter Biden’s legal team called the court clerk and “represented that she worked with” Smith’s attorney and “requested the amicus materials be taken down,” according to the judge.
The judge, who said she consulted with the clerk’s office to figure out what happened, said, “It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the Clerk’s Office to remove the amicus materials from the docket.”
The judge’s timeline of events apparently contradicts some of the explanations given by Hunter Biden’s lawyers. CNN has reached out to his legal team for comment.
Hunter Biden’s lawyers claimed the clerk took Smith’s filing down “on their own accord,” according to court filings. They maintain that Smith’s filing improperly disclosed Hunter Biden’s “personal tax information” and that they called the clerk to ask about sealing the material.
This story has been updated with additional developments.
