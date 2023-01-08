Residents of all backgrounds "Learn to Curl"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the temperature turns down, the interest in winter sports begins to heat up.
Around 40 people signed up for a special "Learn to Curl" event at the Green Island Ice Arena where seven instructors taught them the fundamentals of curling.
Robert Richardson with the La Crosse Curling Club says those in attendance are very diverse in experience.
“I enjoy my sport," Richardson said. "I think I’m a pretty good curler. The other people range in skill from pretty good to still figuring out all the nuances of curling. It’s exciting to see new people come. Some people pick it up right away. Some people take a little bit longer.”
Some of the participants don't get to curl very often and consider it a treat whenever they do.
“We’re an hour away, so it’s few and far between for us to come up and do it but it’s fun to do," Jesse Lyon said. "It’s a nice winter recreational opportunity where you don’t have to be outside. It can be nasty outside. The conditions inside can be chilly, but very tolerable.”
The participants were split into two groups based on curling experience and ranged from the ages of 10-70.
Next Sunday will be the start of winter curling season at the facility. It will run every Sunday for eight weeks.
Richardson added that all learn to curl events get fully booked and the next one likely won't occur until October.