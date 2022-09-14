Residents of Houska Park vacating starting Oct. 31

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's campground permit will expire on October 31, meaning that people who set up tents at Houska Park must leave after that time.
The city's Homeless Services Coordinator, Brian Sampson, says that they are working to find housing for the residents. This can include contacting friends and family to see if they can stay with them.
Sampson says that finding a solution is still a priority for La Crosse.
"Really what our struggle is is a lack of resources in our community overall," Sampson said. "Housing being one of those. I think that is something in the larger picture of how do we help people get into housing when we as a community don't have enough housing for everyone. I think that's been something out of everyone's control. Something the city's actively working on."
Despite not being able to stay at Houska Park after Halloween, services will still be available. Every Wednesday, St. Clare Health Mission and area doctors care for between 5-20 people with any number of ailments they can help with. These can include treating infections, minor surgical procedures, medication monitoring, mental health services and more.
Dr. Sarah Brown with Gundersen Health Systems says they take pride in helping those who need it most.
"The health system historically works really well for people who can fit easily within the constraints that the system has established," Brown said. "Obviously someone experiencing homelessness has tremendous barriers. They're focusing on surviving. Changing the way we practice medicine to provide direct primary care to people where they are at helps to reduce complications from the chronic and acute illnesses that people are experiencing."
Brown says that residents, or doctors in training, also assist during these weekly stop so they can learn how to help patients of many backgrounds. She also says that they will continue to assist people regularly even after Houska Park is vacated, including over the winter months like they have the past two years.
The city previously announced that it does not intend to rent a hotel like they did earlier this year.