Residents react to poor air quality

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Air quality alerts are still in effect for the Coulee Region. Most of the State of Wisconsin is in the unhealthy category.
More than 80 million people are being affected by the Canadian wildfire smoke from the Midwest to the East Coast.
Gary Schleeter, a resident of Westby, was enjoying the La Crosse skyline Wednesday despite the hazy conditions. He said that the pollution in the air is not as much of an issue for him as it is for other people.
"The biggest thing you know is everybody's health," Schleeter said. "Having to breathe in the smoke and whatever else is in the air from Canada. You know you can tell even breathing it in that it's poor quality. You can even smell it."
Some area individuals are unfazed by the hazy skies and polluted air. Erin Schneider has been going about the last couple of days business as usual.
"Not specifically truthfully," she said. "I don't really. I don't know I guess we're still able to do the things that we have been wanting to do, but I know it's not as bad here today as it's been in other areas."
A couple from Pennsylvania, Russ and Lucy Micsky, vacationing in La Crosse has had some health related effects from the wildfire smoke.
"We experienced a lot of burning sensation in the throat with the smoke two to three weeks ago in Pennsylvania," he said. "So, it's been just as bad here. Well, not quite as bad but certainly visibility is lower today."
The air quality advisory is in effect until Noon Thursday.