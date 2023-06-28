 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Residents react to poor air quality

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Air quality alerts are still in effect for the Coulee Region. Most of the State of Wisconsin is in the unhealthy category.

More than 80 million people are being affected by the Canadian wildfire smoke from the Midwest to the East Coast.

Gary Schleeter, a resident of Westby, was enjoying the La Crosse skyline Wednesday despite the hazy conditions. He said that the pollution in the air is not as much of an issue for him as it is for other people.

"The biggest thing you know is everybody's health," Schleeter said. "Having to breathe in the smoke and whatever else is in the air from Canada. You know you can tell even breathing it in that it's poor quality. You can even smell it."

Some area individuals are unfazed by the hazy skies and polluted air. Erin Schneider has been going about the last couple of days business as usual.

"Not specifically truthfully," she said. "I don't really. I don't know I guess we're still able to do the things that we have been wanting to do, but I know it's not as bad here today as it's been in other areas."

A couple from Pennsylvania, Russ and Lucy Micsky, vacationing in La Crosse has had some health related effects from the wildfire smoke.

"We experienced a lot of burning sensation in the throat with the smoke two to three weeks ago in Pennsylvania," he said. "So, it's been just as bad here. Well, not quite as bad but certainly visibility is lower today."

The air quality advisory is in effect until Noon Thursday.

