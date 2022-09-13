Restaurants continue to face challenges while recovering from the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) found that restaurants are struggling to recover from the pandemic as economic pressures grow.
At the height of the pandemic, restaurants across the shut their doors for safety measures and changed their business model.
Keith Carson, the owner of Houghton's Jackson Street Pub said when they were able to reopen it was strictly takeout and after Memorial Day they gradually grew to full service.
The WRA survey reported that 75% of restaurant operators say their restaurant is less profitable now than it was before the pandemic and 36% say their business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago.
"We are facing difficulty finding staff, the cost of finding staff is just exponentially continuing to go up. You've got costs to even buy the products in order to make the delicious meals at a restaurant," President and CEO of WRA, Kristine Hillmer said. "Overhead is going up and so on. So what our latest economic survey is saying that restaurants right now are really struggling."
The survey also reported that 88% of operators say their food and beverage costs are higher than in 2019, before the pandemic.
"We've had to adjust our prices, one of the things we're known for is our batter fried fish. Fish is up 58% over a year ago, tartar is up 40%, beef is up, shrimp is up 43%," Carson said. "Flour is up and we use that in our chicken dumpling soup that we make 40-50 gallons on an average week during the summer."
As restaurants face these challenges, they're making changes like cutting hours, limited meal services and raising prices.
Hillmer said these changes may become permanent in the industry as 42% of operators say they don't expect a return to what was considered normal.
To view the complete survey click here.