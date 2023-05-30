 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory For Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Resurfacing projects begin next week in Monroe, Vernon, Crawford counties

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The pavement along a portion of Highway 27 in Vernon and Crawford counties is getting replaced beginning next week and a road in Monroe County. 

On June 5, crews begin a resurfacing project along Highway 27 between Brookeville Road south of Viroqua and south of County Road C in the Town of Fairview in Crawford County. 

Mathy Construction is heading the project to replace deteriorating pavement, culvert replacement, and guardrail replacement. 

During the work, the road will remain open with flaggers guiding traffic. 

The highway is closed, however, between June 7-30 for culvert replacement. 

The $6.8 million project is scheduled for completion by mid-September. 

Work also begins the same day, June 5, on improvements on WIS 131 in Monroe County. 

The improvement area is between County A and WIS 71. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project involves milling and overlaying the current pavement and repair structures along that portion of the highway. 

The road will remain open during the work with flaggers directing traffic.

The work is scheduled for completion in September. 

