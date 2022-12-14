Retired Wisconsin police officer breaks national weightlifting record after heart surgery

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight... .Rain will quickly transition to all snow later tonight, with 1 to 2" per hour snowfall rates common, more so along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. The Thursday morning commute will be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including the Thursday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&