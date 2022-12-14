 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight...

.Rain will quickly transition to all snow later tonight, with 1 to
2" per hour snowfall rates common, more so along and north of the
Interstate 94 corridor.

Be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight,
especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. The Thursday
morning commute will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including the
Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Retired Wisconsin police officer breaks national weightlifting record after heart surgery

  • Updated
  • 0

Life is all about second chances, and for Michael Love, this could not be truer.

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Life is all about second chances, and for Michael Love, this could not be truer.

It started in June 2021 when Love, a retired Wisconsin police officer, began to have chest pain after working out.

Michael Love

"I've been doing cardio and lifting and hitting it real hard, and I layed down one night and I had some chest pain and thought it was probably just stress," Love said. "There was a lot going on, things like that, and so I ignored it, and two weeks later it came back again, and it actually went down my arm."

His wife took him to the emergency room at University Hospital in Madison, where they learned he was having a heart attack and eventually received quintuple bypass surgery. 

Dr. Satoru Osaki, a UW Health cardiothoracic surgeon, says Love was one of the healthiest people they have ever seen who needed this procedure. 

Dr. Satoru Osaki

After surgery, he began to work out again and eventually broke the United States Powerlifting Association national deadlift record.

"It felt unbelievable," Love said. 

He's not stopping there though, as he is now training to break his own record and lift 500 pounds in February 2023. He also aspires to set a new bench press record for a person his age and weight.

michael love.jpg

Love's healthy lifestyle serves as a reminder to everyone that genetics have a factor in heart health and that symptoms should be taken seriously.

Have a story idea? Let us know here