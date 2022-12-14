Retired Wisconsin police officer breaks national weightlifting record after heart surgery

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Life is all about second chances, and for Michael Love, this could not be truer.
It started in June 2021 when Love, a retired Wisconsin police officer, began to have chest pain after working out.
"I've been doing cardio and lifting and hitting it real hard, and I layed down one night and I had some chest pain and thought it was probably just stress," Love said. "There was a lot going on, things like that, and so I ignored it, and two weeks later it came back again, and it actually went down my arm."
His wife took him to the emergency room at University Hospital in Madison, where they learned he was having a heart attack and eventually received quintuple bypass surgery.
Dr. Satoru Osaki, a UW Health cardiothoracic surgeon, says Love was one of the healthiest people they have ever seen who needed this procedure.
After surgery, he began to work out again and eventually broke the United States Powerlifting Association national deadlift record.
"It felt unbelievable," Love said.
He's not stopping there though, as he is now training to break his own record and lift 500 pounds in February 2023. He also aspires to set a new bench press record for a person his age and weight.
Love's healthy lifestyle serves as a reminder to everyone that genetics have a factor in heart health and that symptoms should be taken seriously.