Retrial date set for West Salem area triple homicide suspect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new trial date is set for the man charged with killing three people two years ago near West Salem.

Online court records show that during a court hearing on Friday, jury selection for Nya Thao's second trial is scheduled for August 5, 2024 before Judge Elliott Levine.

A mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked in the first homicide trial for Thao in June.

He's charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting of three people at the Romskog Quarry off of County M near West Salem on July 23, 2021.

Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack, who was also charged with homicide in the case, have been in custody since about a week after the shooting Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney.

The men were killed over a $600 debt according to the criminal complaint.

Thao is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Rattanasack has a plea hearing on his charges scheduled for October 30 also before Judge Levine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Sheriff identifies two suspects in triple homicide

Investigators learn more about where victims were before deaths

Investigators continue to piece together timeline, relationship between triple homicide victims

Sheriff releases names of homicide victims

Three men are the victims in triple homicide near West Salem