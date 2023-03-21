Reward offered in arson attempts at rural Lansing swine farm

LANSING, Iowa (WXOW) - A $15,000 reward is being offered after two arson attempts at a rural Allamakee County swine farm last month.
The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said that the two attempts happened on February 5 and February 18 near Lansing. In the first attempt, the sheriff's office got a call from the farm about a suspicious device. It was found placed on a building that was full of swine.
In this incident, the device didn't ignite the building and only caused minimal damage.
On February 18, another call brought deputies back to the farm for a second device. The remnants of this one were found on the ground near the building where the first device was placed. The deputies collected the remnants.
The sheriff's office said the incidents appear to be related.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with this case. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office at 563-568-4521.
The $15,000 reward was established by the Coalition to Support Iowa's Farmers. The reward is paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.