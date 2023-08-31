Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates re-opening of Preschool Childcare Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Thursday for the grand re-opening of the Preschool Childcare Center.
The center was bought last year by VARC who made some necessary changes and improvements before opening the doors in May of this year.
VARC's president and CEO Liz Filter says that it was important to create the best environment possible for the children.
"We have a toddler rooms, newborn rooms, and older age children rooms as well. We wanted to ensure that it was an enriching environment where kids can learn and play and feel safe and that families can trust where their children are cared for."
Preschool Childcare Center cares for children with and without disabilities from 6-months to 6-years-old.
The center is located at 427 Gillette Street in La Crosse. Their website is PreschoolCCC.com.