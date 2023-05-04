 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Holmen's newest senior living community

  • Updated
  • 0
Caretta Senior Living 3.jpg

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community members gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Caretta Senior Living on Thursday. 

Caretta Senior Living ribbon cutting.jpg

Caretta Senior Living is located at the intersection of SR 35 and HWY 53. 

It has 46 apartments in its assisted living wing and 26 apartments in its specialty care unit. 

Caretta Senior Living 1.jpg

Within the senior living community, residents receive housekeeping services and restaurant-style dining with an on-site chef. 

Coretta Senior Living director of sales Lana Trocinski said there was a big gap for "quality, intimate assisted living" that's accessible to the Holmen area. 

Caretta Senior Living 1.jpg

Trocinski also said it's those that work there that sets them apart. 

"The folks that we have here in Caretta, gosh, they're experienced, they're knowledgeable, they definitely have what it takes to serve the seniors," Trocinski said. "To have staff that, when they tell us 'they get to come to work today,' oh my gosh, who gets to do that."

Caretta Senior Living 2.jpg

The goal at Caretta Senior Living is to develop relationships between residents, staff and caregivers to create a meaningful, safe and a joyful place to live.

