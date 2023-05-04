Ribbon cutting ceremony for Holmen's newest senior living community

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community members gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Caretta Senior Living on Thursday.
Caretta Senior Living is located at the intersection of SR 35 and HWY 53.
It has 46 apartments in its assisted living wing and 26 apartments in its specialty care unit.
Within the senior living community, residents receive housekeeping services and restaurant-style dining with an on-site chef.
Coretta Senior Living director of sales Lana Trocinski said there was a big gap for "quality, intimate assisted living" that's accessible to the Holmen area.
Trocinski also said it's those that work there that sets them apart.
"The folks that we have here in Caretta, gosh, they're experienced, they're knowledgeable, they definitely have what it takes to serve the seniors," Trocinski said. "To have staff that, when they tell us 'they get to come to work today,' oh my gosh, who gets to do that."
The goal at Caretta Senior Living is to develop relationships between residents, staff and caregivers to create a meaningful, safe and a joyful place to live.