Ribbon cutting for "Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For years, Kwik Trip sought out a location to provide their employees affordable child care.
They debuted their facility Tuesday.
Along with child education firm Bright Horizons, employees will be able to drop off children aged six weeks to 12 years. Kwik Trip did not provide the cost, but will cover some of the bill with the remainder coming out of the employee's paycheck.
Director of Public Relations John McHugh says recruitment and retainment serve one purpose with the facility.
“I think the world of trying to hire coworkers is always very competitive," McHugh said. "One of those pieces is to make sure you can offer the best possible benefits. I think if I was a young family member, this would be a huge benefit and that’s going to be a draw in trying to bring those coworkers to Kwik Trip.”
Bright Horizons has five facilities like this in the state and serves more than 1,000 companies in providing early child care. Division Vice President Jami Behrens says the services provided will allow for maximum growth for the children.
“We really want to represent the professionalism of early childhood and what we have to offer," Behrens said. "We are not a day care service. Every child is trying to be prepared for language and math and science so they’re really successful in kindergarten. We really want to raise the level of early childhood education. That these teachers here are professionals ant this is their career.”
Facilities include a library, kitchen for children and a STEM classroom.
The first day that services will be available is pending as Bright Horizons wraps up licensing procedures and awaits final approval from the state.
Around 60 children and 15 Bright Horizons teachers are expected when that day arrives, which McHugh and Behrens say will likely be next week. Kwik Trip does not expect any delays.