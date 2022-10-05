Rick Boyer to be inducted into La Crescent's Lancer Wall of Excellence

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW)- A beloved member of La Crescent, Rick Boyer is set to be inducted in the community's Lancer Wall of Excellence on October 16.
Boyer had a love for baseball and coaching. He spent 45 years coaching the La Crescent baseball team. Leading them to a championship title in 2009.
Aside from sports he volunteered in multiple organizations. He was a father, husband and friend to many.
District 300 Foundation President Brittney Eyman believes it is right to honor Boyer for the impact he has made in his community.
"The District 300 Foundation feels that it is important to recognize members of our community that have contributed to the community through a variety of ways," Eyman said. "And this year we are happy to induct Rick Boyer into the Wall of Excellence."
On October 16, the District 300 Foundation has its induction ceremonies at the La Crescent Area Event Center. It is open to the public for $30 a ticket beginning at 5:00 pm.
Click here for more information on the Foundation, the event, and the Wall of Excellence.