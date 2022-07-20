Rising inflation frustrates both area tenets and landlords

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Due to inflation, both tenets and property owners are facing rising costs due to inflation hikes.
Tenets of Garden at Kristy Apartment complex in Onalaska voiced their concerns over a recent rent increase.
Those living in the complex are people 55 and older and are typically retired with a fixed income.
One tenet said they have been sent a notice of a rent increase of around $100 - about an 8% increase. They would either re-sign the lease agreeing to pay the new amount or terminate the lease.
"I love it here but I feel bad the rent is going to be increased because most of us are on a fixed income and of course our incomes aren't increased," Resident Donna Cooper said. "If the rent goes up a lot of the residents will move out so I'm also going to be losing friends."
Two partners in 3 Amigos Property Management, Brian Buswell and Todd Paige said due to inflation hiking insurance prices, property taxes and hiring struggles due to the labor market they have had to increase rent at almost all of their properties.
"Historically our rent increases have run considerably less than what they are this year," Page said. "We're facing a special year, there's no question about it nationwide."
They added that because they're not receiving government subsidies for income-based housing, fair housing laws make it illegal to adjust rent due to each tenet's needs.