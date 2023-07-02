River City championship wrestling provides entertainment at Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For six years River City Championship Wrestling (RCCW) has brought to life what some of us wanted to do as kids, and has provided comedy and fierce fighting family friendly entertainment at Riverfest.
Back by popular demand and in a tussling fashion, RCCW did not disappoint yet again this year.
Derek Martine, Promoter for RCCW said that this is one of the more unique activities at Riverfest.
"We pride ourselves on the uniquetivity a lot of the times," Martine said. "There are a lot of great shows at Riverfest, but some of them tend to be the same thing over and over. Any RCCW event you come to will be a different event every one you are here for."
The uniqueness of the event has allowed for AC Riley to do what he has always wanted to do.
"I do it for the the love of the sport," he said. "Big fan of wrestling since I was a kid. I saw wrestling when I was about 8, 9, 10 years old. I saw wrestling for the first time and I saw Kane come out at one of the WWF matches at the time. I saw that and knew that I wanted to be a wrestler."
Long time wrestling fan and spectator Matt Schrader said that the wrestling event is superior.
"This promotion is one of the best promotions here in the Midwest," he said. "I mean there's many promotions that I support between the Upper Midwest area and the Tri State area and the RCCW is definitely one of the best promotions around."
All individuals agreed that they do what they do for the love of the sport and the fun and entertainment that it provides.
Wrestling at Riverfest will be held 11:00 a.m. to Noon, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.