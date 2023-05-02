River Clean Up moved back to June 3

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and will continue to slowly fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into Riverside Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.8 feet on 09/27/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&