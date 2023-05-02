River Clean Up moved back to June 3

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual River Clean Up event originally scheduled for May 13 is getting pushed back to early June.
High water on the Mississippi River is the reason for the delay.
The River Clean Up is now set for Saturday, June 3, at the same locations set for May. They are the 7th St. Boat Landing and Clinton Street Boat Landing in La Crosse, West Landing at Goose Island, and the Fred Funk Boat Landing on Brice Prairie. The start time is the same, too, 8 a.m.
Organizers said protecting the volunteers is key. “Our first priority is the safety of the over 500 volunteers in our community who will participate in the clean up. We wait as long as feasible before we make the decision to postpone because of the multitude of efforts already underway including the 250 volunteers who have already signed up and will have to register again. It’s not ideal, but it is the right decision,” said Russ Wilson, one of the founding members of the River Clean Up.
The day before, June 2, is set for the Corporate River Clean Up in Trempealeau. This part of the clean up continues to grow each year according to one of the co-leaders of the event. “In 2021, we were approached to create a Friday clean up to allow employees to use community volunteer hours to help with a clean up. After a successful 2-year pilot, and a 20 percent increase in the number of volunteers, we decided to expand the corporate clean up day and we encourage other businesses to join us on Friday, June 2, 2023,” said Debra Howe.
Before the date change, they asked that volunteers register for the clean up. Now, to help volunteers register early, the organizers are having three early-bird drawings on May 10, 17, and 24 for special 30th Anniversary prizes given out at the event.
To register for the River Clean Up, click here or use the QR code below.
During those past 30 years, volunteers have collected roughly 750,000 pounds of trash from the river.