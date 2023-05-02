River Clean Up moved back to June 3

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River Clean Up moved back to June 3

  • Updated
  • 0
River Clean Up volunteers.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual River Clean Up event originally scheduled for May 13 is getting pushed back to early June. 

High water on the Mississippi River is the reason for the delay. 

The River Clean Up is now set for Saturday, June 3, at the same locations set for May. They are the 7th St. Boat Landing and Clinton Street Boat Landing in La Crosse, West Landing at Goose Island, and the Fred Funk Boat Landing on Brice Prairie. The start time is the same, too, 8 a.m.

Organizers said protecting the volunteers is key. “Our first priority is the safety of the over 500 volunteers in our community who will participate in the clean up. We wait as long as feasible before we make the decision to postpone because of the multitude of efforts already underway including the 250 volunteers who have already signed up and will have to register again. It’s not ideal, but it is the right decision,” said Russ Wilson, one of the founding members of the River Clean Up. 

The day before, June 2, is set for the Corporate River Clean Up in Trempealeau. This part of the clean up continues to grow each year according to one of the co-leaders of the event. “In 2021, we were approached to create a Friday clean up to allow employees to use community volunteer hours to help with a clean up. After a successful 2-year pilot, and a 20 percent increase in the number of volunteers, we decided to expand the corporate clean up day and we encourage other businesses to join us on Friday, June 2, 2023,” said Debra Howe.

Before the date change, they asked that volunteers register for the clean up. Now, to help volunteers register early, the organizers are having three early-bird drawings on May 10, 17, and 24 for special 30th Anniversary prizes given out at the event.

To register for the River Clean Up, click here or use the QR code below.

During those past 30 years, volunteers have collected roughly 750,000 pounds of trash from the river. 

River Clean Up-QR code.jpg

