Riverfest 2022 heating up in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest 2022 drew people near and far to La Crosse this weekend as the event featured live music, family shows, food vendors and more.
The 2022 Riverfest Commodore, Dennis Vogel, says that many people are drawn to the event, which he has attended almost every year since 1993.
"I ran into someone last night that drove up here from Madison that I know and that was what their trip was," Vogel said. "They came to La Crosse exclusively to go to Riverfest. It's beautiful. The weather couldn't be any better. You have great entertainment. Great food. And at a very low cost."
One of the food vendors, Darrin Witt with Sparky's Spit, has brought their food truck to both Riverfest events since the business started up in 2021, and feels the showcase is a top priority for the service and customers.
"I'd say Riverfest is probably one of our largest events," Witt said. "It's kind of the one event we look forward to the most every year. We get great feedback. Everyone loves all the food. There's so many great food options here. We're just glad to be a part of it Everyone's happy and friendly. It's a great atmosphere."
Sunday's key attraction was the national act of artist Sawyer Brown at Riverside Park.