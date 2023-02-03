Riverfest Commodore Foundation help fund mental health services

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse received a boost in funding from the Riverfest Commodore Foundation.
2022 Riverfest Commodore Dennis Vogel said donations given to the foundation go to the Kids in Need Fund. The foundation used those donations to present the Boys and Girls Club with $10,000.
The donation will be used to help fund mental health services for the kids at the club.
"It's amazing what's happening here every single day. You hear about specific situations where directly the Boys and Girls club has had a significant impact on someone's mental health as a child. There is nothing greater than that," Vogel said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said the money will be used to hire more support staff and create wellness rooms. He added that mental health is one of the main initiatives at the club moving forward.