Riverfest Medallion Hunt 2022 is on!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Riverfest Medallion Hunt 2022 is underway!
Each day, Riverfest organizers publish a new clue on the whereabouts of the medallion.
The lucky person who finds the medallion wins four Riverfest buttons, $50 in food vouchers, and ten beverage tickets.
There are some rules for the hunt. Here they are:
One clue given out each day until the medallion has been found.
The clues will be made available for broadcast on local radio and TV stations each day at 6 a.m. and at the Riverfest Facebook & Instagram pages.
Clues will run until the medallion is found closing the hunt on Tuesday June 28, 2022.
Here are some hints for the hunt:
Located within 10 miles of Riverside Park
Not buried in the ground or under rocks, etc.
On public property
Accessible 24 hours a day, BUT posted hours should be observed and area residents respected.
Fits in the palm of a hand
If you find the medallion, call the number on the medallion.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Here is Clue #1
Welcome Dennis and Kari Vogel to the Riverfest Family! Our 2022 Riverfest Commodore calls this great city home. This year, from this city the medallion does not roam.
Here is Clue #2
Hip-hip hooray, June 30th is the day! Riverfest 2022 will open at 4 pm in Riverside Park. Entertainment, food, and fun are on the list. This truly is an event that cannot be missed! The medallion can be found nearby. Stay low, there is no need to climb high.