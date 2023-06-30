Riverfest returns to Riverside Park in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest officially opened in Riverside Park on Friday morning. The summer celebration kicked off with a celebratory flag raising.
Commodores, both current and former, were on the grounds Friday ready to greet visitors.
Riverfest offers something for the whole family with food, drinks and live music.
This is the 40th year of Riverfest and this year's Commodore and First Mate said they are excited for the five day celebration.
"We've already got the music going and there's people just starting to line through," Jake Erickson said. "We're going to have a great time. The weather is perfect for being out here right now, so we're ready to dance and have some fun."
The full Riverfest schedule is available on their website. Buttons for Riverfest are available at the gate for $15.