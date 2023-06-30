 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverfest returns to Riverside Park in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Riverfest officially opened in Riverside Park on Friday morning. The summer celebration kicked off with a celebratory flag raising.

Riverfest

Commodores, both current and former, were on the grounds Friday ready to greet visitors. 

Riverfest offers something for the whole family with food, drinks and live music.

This is the 40th year of Riverfest and this year's Commodore and First Mate said they are excited for the five day celebration.

"We've already got the music going and there's people just starting to line through," Jake Erickson said. "We're going to have a great time. The weather is perfect for being out here right now, so we're ready to dance and have some fun."

The full Riverfest schedule is available on their website. Buttons for Riverfest are available at the gate for $15.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you