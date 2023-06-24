 Skip to main content
Riverfest setup underway at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Excitement is building in La Crosse as volunteers come together to set up for the highly anticipated 40th Annual Riverfest.

With the festival just days away, a dedicated group of volunteers came to Riverside Park, working tirelessly to ensure that everything is in place for the grand opening.

This beloved community event, which takes place in the beautiful Riverside Park, promises four days of fun-filled festivities, music, and entertainment.

Musical headliners include 38 Special, Carly Hansen, and Cooper Allen.

You will need a button to get into the event. However, you only have to buy a button once and it will get you in all four days of the festival.

Buttons are $10 before June 29th. After the 29th they go up to $15. If you would like more information or would like to purchase a button, you can go to RiverfestLaCrosse.com.

